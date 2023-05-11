PTA Warns Of Fake Chrome Extension Stealing Personal Information

"AF" Chrome extension used to steal personal information from Gmail accounts.

PTA warns of malware infection through Google sync feature on Android phones.

Don't open emails from unknown or suspicious sources.

PTA has warned that bad people are using a fake Google Chrome extension called 'AF' to steal personal information from people's Gmail accounts.

1 Don't open emails from unknown or suspicious sources. 1 "AF" Chrome extension used to steal personal information from Gmail accounts. 1 PTA warns of malware infection through Google sync feature on Android phones.

The virus is spread by fake emails that deceive people into downloading it onto their Google Chrome browser.

When the extension is installed, the virus will take over the victim's Gmail account, letting the bad guys steal personal information.

Security experts worldwide have detected a serious cyberattack that is harming people everywhere. The culprits are a North Korean hacking group called Kimsuky.

Although their main targets are important people like officials, politicians, and journalists, anyone who uses Gmail is at risk from this threat.

The PTA says the group is attacking Android phones using Google's sync feature. They can put apps on the phone from a computer without the person's consent, which might infect the phone with FastViewer malware.

This can allow the bad guys to steal sensitive data, like phone calls and camera use.

PTA wants people using Gmail and Google Chrome to be careful when opening emails from unknown or suspicious sources. They should not download any files or extensions from untrustworthy websites.

The Authority suggests that people should check if an extension is reliable and safe before installing it. If an email asks to download the extension, they should be careful.

People should only download popular Google Chrome extensions from the Chrome web store and read reviews to make sure there are no security problems. The Authority also recommends turning on multi-factor authentication (MFA) for Google accounts.