Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Price In Pakistan & Features

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus has a 3.2 GHz octa-core processor.

The device has 8 GB RAM and 256 or 512 GB of storage.

The smartphone's battery is 5000 mAh with 45 W fast charging support.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is available for purchase on the market.

The device has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 chipset and a 3.2 GHz octa-core processor.

The new smartphone has a 6.6-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

It has 8 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of built-in storage.

The Galaxy S23 Plus is powered by a 5000 mAh battery and supports fast charging at 45 W.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price in Pakistan is Rs. 319,000/-

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus specifications