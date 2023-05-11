Tecno Spark 10 Pro Price In Pakistan & Full Specs

Tecno Spark 10 Pro comes with a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset.

The device has 128 GB of built-in storage space.

The smartphone has a 5000 mAh battery.

The phone features a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. The device comes with a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called the Mali-G52 MC2.

The Tecno Spark 10 Pro has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels.

The gadget comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space.

The Tecno Spark 10 Pro has a dual-camera setup on the back. The device runs the Android 13 operating system.

The smartphone has a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 18 W.

Tecno Spark 10 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 53,999/-

