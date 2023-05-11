Tecno Spark 10 Pro Price In Pakistan & Full Specs

- Tecno Spark 10 Pro comes with a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset.
- The device has 128 GB of built-in storage space.
- The smartphone has a 5000 mAh battery.
The Tecno Spark 10 Pro is currently available for purchase.
The phone features a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. The device comes with a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called the Mali-G52 MC2.
The Tecno Spark 10 Pro has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels.
The gadget comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space.
The Tecno Spark 10 Pro has a dual-camera setup on the back. The device runs the Android 13 operating system.
The smartphone has a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 18 W.
Tecno Spark 10 Pro price in Pakistan
Tecno Spark 10 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 53,999/-
Tecno Spark 10 Pro specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|HIOS 12.6
|Dimensions
|164.6 x 76.2 x 8.4mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Starry Black, Pearl White
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|2.0 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MTK Helio G88
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB of Virtual RAM )
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus
|Front
|32 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Light Sensor, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast charging 18W
