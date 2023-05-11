Tecno Spark 10 Pro Price In Pakistan & Full Specs

language: English
Web Desk 11 May , 2023 06:21 AM

  • Tecno Spark 10 Pro comes with a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset.
  • The device has 128 GB of built-in storage space.
  • The smartphone has a 5000 mAh battery.

The Tecno Spark 10 Pro is currently available for purchase.

The phone features a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. The device comes with a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called the Mali-G52 MC2.

The Tecno Spark 10 Pro has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels.

The gadget comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space.

The Tecno Spark 10 Pro has a dual-camera setup on the back. The device runs the Android 13 operating system.

The smartphone has a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 18 W.

Tecno Spark 10 Pro price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 10 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 53,999/-

Tecno Spark 10 Pro specifications

BUILD OS Android 13 OS
UI HIOS 12.6
Dimensions 164.6 x 76.2 x 8.4mm
Weight N/A
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Starry Black, Pearl White
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Band LTE
PROCESSOR CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core
Chipset MTK Helio G88
GPU Mali-G52 MC2
DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.8 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features 90Hz
MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB of Virtual RAM )
Card microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)
CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
Features Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus
Front 32 MP
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support
Radio FM Radio
USB microUSB 2.0, OTG
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Light Sensor, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging 18W

