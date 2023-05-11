language: English
Vivo y33s price in Pakistan and features

Vivo y33s price in Pakistan and features

Web Desk 10 May , 2023 07:13 PM

Vivo y33s price in Pakistan and features

Vivo y33s is now available in the market, the smartphone is powered by a Mediatek Helio G80 chipset and an octa-core processor. The smartphone has a 6.5-inch capacitive IPS LCD touchscreen, which features a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. The smartphone battery has a capacity of 5000 mAh. Vivo y33s features 8GB Ram and 128GB built-in storage capacity which can be extended using a microSD card. Vivo v23e Price in Pakistan Vivo y33s Price in Pakistan Vivo y33s Price in Pakistan is Rs. 51,999/- Vivo y33s Specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS
UI Funtouch OS 11.1
Dimensions 164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm
Weight 182 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Mirror Black, Midday Dream
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
GPU Mali-G52 MC2
DISPLAY Technology Capacitive IPS LCD Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.5 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~406 PPI)
MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4GB extended RAM)
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected] (unconfirmed), [email protected]; gyro-EIS)
Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging

