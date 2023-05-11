AI Artist Reimagines Bollywood Actors As Elderly Men, Portraits Stun Everyone

AI artists from all over the world have created some stunning work.

The photographs quickly went popular on the internet.

Abu Sahid reimagined Indian actors as elderly men.

It is not an exaggeration to claim that Artificial Intelligence (AI) art has swept the internet. It may have given an artist's idea wings, and now, every other day, we see some incredibly amazing images emerge on the internet that were created utilizing apps like Midjourney.

AI artists from all over the world have created some stunning work by utilizing these programs and supplying the appropriate cues. AI artist SK MD Abu Sahid posted a new group of images with actors reimagined as elderly men.

SK MD Abu Sahid reimagined Indian actors as elderly men in Midjourney. The photographs quickly went popular on the internet. Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan appear in the photographs.

'AI imagines actors as old men,' reads the post caption.

