AI Artist Reimagines Bollywood Actors As Elderly Men, Portraits Stun Everyone

Web Desk 11 May , 2023 09:31 AM

It is not an exaggeration to claim that Artificial Intelligence (AI) art has swept the internet. It may have given an artist's idea wings, and now, every other day, we see some incredibly amazing images emerge on the internet that were created utilizing apps like Midjourney.

AI artists from all over the world have created some stunning work by utilizing these programs and supplying the appropriate cues. AI artist SK MD Abu Sahid posted a new group of images with actors reimagined as elderly men.

Abu Sahid reimagined Indian actors as elderly men.

AI artists from all over the world have created some stunning work.

The photographs quickly went popular on the internet.

SK MD is an artist. Abu Sahid reimagined Indian actors as elderly men in Midjouney. The photographs quickly went popular on the internet as a result of the result. Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan appear in the photographs.

'AI imagines actors as old men,' reads the post caption.

The findings did not satisfy everyone.


