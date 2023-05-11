Alabama Man Charged With Murder Of Missing Florida Teen

Gilley was four months pregnant when she went missing from her Florida home on May 2.

Her body was found near Headland, Alabama, and an autopsy is pending to confirm her identity.

McCloud has been uncooperative during the investigation.

A suspect has been arrested by authorities in Florida for allegedly traveling to another state and killing a pregnant woman who had been reported missing.

The suspect, Marquis Devan McCloud, a 33-year-old from Alabama, has been charged with capital murder and kidnapping after a body, believed to be that of 19-year-old Anastasia Gilley, was found near Headland, Alabama.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is waiting for the results of an autopsy to confirm Gilley's identity. The victim was last seen at her home in Jackson County on May 2, and was four months pregnant at the time of her disappearance.

According to law enforcement, Anastasia Gilley was around 4 feet 11 inches tall and had brown hair and blue eyes.

After conducting an investigation, authorities identified Marquis Devan McCloud as a suspect and arrested him earlier in the week. McCloud was taken into custody by the Houston County Sheriff's Office in Alabama for violating his parole by traveling to Florida.

According to the sheriff's offices, McCloud is now in custody and is not a danger to the public anymore. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office reported that the suspect was uncooperative throughout the investigation, and the Houston County Sheriff's Office is helping in the inquiry.

Both sheriffs, Donald L. Edenfield and Donald Valenza, expressed their condolences to the victim's family and friends, and Sheriff Edenfield thanked everyone involved in the investigation.



