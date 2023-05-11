US Border Crisis: El Paso Sets Up For Worst As Deadline For Title 42 Approaches

The border will remain chaotic for a while.

An unprecedented 10,000 migrants were recently detained at the US-Mexico border in a single day, raising concerns about what will happen when a divisive immigration policy expires at 23:59 ET on Thursday (03:59 GMT on Friday).

El Paso, Texas, is the place where the reality of what some have called a border 'crisis' are most obvious.

Over the last several days, migrants have been allowed to sleep on the streets in impromptu campgrounds, many of whom are uncertain about the upcoming regulation changes.

Earlier this week, a large group of people set a camp beside a single church in the middle of the city.

Mayor Oscar Leeser said, 'We've never seen this before. Something has to change. As a community, we can't do this forever.'

Despite officials' best efforts, US President Joe Biden conceded earlier this week that the border will remain 'chaotic for a while.'

Title 42, which went into effect in 2020, enables US authorities to quickly deport potential immigrants who are trying to cross the border from Mexico, including those who are applying for humanitarian protection, by citing the Covid-19 epidemic as an excuse.

Officials worry that an inflow of migrants might overwhelm border authorities when the policy expires on May 11 at exactly midnight, despite the fact that recent record numbers have already put a strain on resources and forced border communities to scramble for answers.

According to Mr. Leeser, there were an estimated 10,000 migrants 'lined up at the border, waiting to come in' over from El Paso alone.

The Texas Department of Public Safety's regional director, Joe Sanchez, compared the incident to a stampede at a football stadium, except much worse.

He told, 'Imagine 60,000 people in one location, and all of a sudden an alert comes on and says there's a bomb in the building. What happens after that? Chaos… It's very hard to control and very hard to manage.'

'That's exactly what it's like on the border.'