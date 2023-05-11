88-Year-Old Windsurfer Sets Record As Oldest Ever

88-year-old Polish man aims for world record as oldest windsurfer.

Dudek began windsurfing in 1981, encouraged by friends to pursue record.

Mayor honors Dudek's windsurfing record with trophy and prizes.

Piotr Dudek, an 88-year-old windsurfer from Gdynia, Poland, is seeking recognition from the Guinness World Records as the oldest person to engage in his beloved sport. Having started windsurfing back in 1981, Dudek was inspired by his friends to pursue the record after learning that the previous title-holder was 86-year-old Charles Johannes Ruijter, who set the record in 2000.

To meet the Guinness World Record criteria, Dudek had to windsurf continuously for three consecutive months. Determined to achieve his goal, he successfully completed this challenge earlier this week. In honour of his remarkable accomplishment, the mayor of Gdynia presented Dudek with a trophy and a collection of locally produced prizes.

With evidence of his feat being submitted to Guinness World Records for official certification, Dudek eagerly awaits the acknowledgement of his extraordinary achievement as the world's oldest practising windsurfer.