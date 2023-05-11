Anand Asked Twitter To Caption The Lioness Picture With Holding Camera, Hilarious Response

Well known Industrialist Anand Mahindra is active on social media and have 10.5 million followers.

Well-known Industrialist Anand Mahindra is active on social media and has 10.5 million followers who he entertained with a variety of posts. The chairman also engaged people with fun quizzes and contests.

He recently share a picture of a lioness holding camera in her jaws. The iconic picture was taken by wildlife photographer Barbara Jensen Vorster in Botswana. He asked Twitter to caption this picture.

“I’ve been reminded that I haven’t done a caption call for quite a while now. So here’s something to compete for your time on a Sunday! Send me your proposed caption for the image of the lioness on the left. And the writer of the best caption—in my opinion—will receive a model Mahindra #Furio model toy truck shown in the video on the right,” Mahindra had written in the original post.

To this post, the official Twitter profile of Mumbai Police replied. 'Would you like your next generation to see me on camera or on the ground?' it read.