BTS Wows SRK And Deepika With Killer Dance Moves

A fan-made video of BTS dancing to "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" has gone viral on Instagram

The video features an edited version of BTS's dance practice to their song "ON" with the Hindi track added to it

BTS has previously expressed their admiration for Indian cinema and performed popular Hindi songs during concerts

A video of BTS dancing to a popular Hindi song has been gaining attention on Instagram. Created by a fan, the video features an edited version of BTS's dance practice to their song 'ON', with the audio of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's hit track 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' added to it.

0 BTS has previously expressed their admiration for Indian cinema and performed popular Hindi songs during concerts 0 A fan-made video of BTS dancing to "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" has gone viral on Instagram 0 The video features an edited version of BTS's dance practice to their song "ON" with the Hindi track added to it

The impressive synchronization of the audio and video has garnered much praise from viewers, with the post receiving close to 1.6 lakh views and 39,000 likes since it was shared in February.

The user who posted the video, the_nikki20, added the caption 'In BTS 'B' is stan for Bollywood', highlighting the K-pop group's affinity for Indian films and music.

This isn't the first time that BTS has caught the attention of Bollywood fans; the group has previously expressed their admiration for Indian cinema and has even performed popular Hindi songs during concerts.

The edited video has sparked a wave of reactions from netizens, who have expressed their delight at seeing BTS dance to a Hindi track.

Many have praised the video's editor for the seamless blending of the two tracks, while others have commented on BTS's impressive dancing skills. Some viewers have even suggested that the K-pop group should collaborate with Bollywood stars, given their shared love for music and dance.

Overall, the video is a testament to the growing global appeal of both BTS and Bollywood and showcases the power of fan creativity in bringing different cultures and communities together.

“The music matches the moves well!!” commented an Instagram user. “Bts choreography suits every Indian song!!!!” joined another. “Another example. BTS does not follow the beat, the beat follows BTS,” added a third. “Can’t stop watching this,” wrote a fourth.



