Colorado Woman Discovers Home Infested With Snakes

Colorado woman's new home infested with snakes.

30 non-venomous garter snakes captured from property.

Infestation likely from den under house for years.

Amber Hall, a first-time homeowner in Centennial, Colorado, got an unpleasant surprise when she found her new house infested with snakes. Just a few weeks after moving in with her children and dogs, Hall's worst fear came true when her dog alerted her to the presence of multiple snakes behind a hole in the garage wall.

Hall, who has a deep fear of snakes, has since enlisted the help of snake catchers who have captured approximately 30 non-venomous garter snakes. Most of the snakes have been found in the garage, but some have slithered their way into other parts of the house.

Experts suspect that there is a den beneath the house where the snakes have been residing for at least two years. To eliminate the problem, pest control workers will have to dismantle the deck and surrounding concrete to reach the den.

Realizing the extent of the infestation, Hall is now saving up to have the den relocated, hoping to put an end to this unwelcome reptilian invasion in her new home.