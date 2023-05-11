Did You Know You Can Use Potatoes For Cleaner? No Need Of Any Detergent

Potato can be used for various purpose rather than just cooking.

Potato can be used for various purposes rather than just cooking. But the only reason we love Potato is for food, we love to eat potatoes in our life, like baked potatoes, French fries, potato wedges, and more.

If you wear glasses, you might have experienced the problem of fogging up the glasses lens, especially while wearing a mask. Potato is the solution for this problem, you can prevent it easily just by rubbing a raw potato inside of your lens. The starch in the potato prevents fogging on glasses.

Removing rust from knives or scissors is not an easy job, but potatoes can make it easier. Cut a potato in half and put some dish soap and baking soda on top of it. Then use it to scrub the rust until it is completely gone. Rinse it well with water and dry it.















