Dog Singing The Song From The Bottom Of His Heart When His Owner Suddenly Spotted Him

There's a video getting viral on social media that shows a dog howling loudly, while his owner secretly filmed him. The video starts with the dog howling away, and after a few seconds, he realizes that he is being watched. At that moment, he reacts to the situation.

The video was shared about 19 hours ago, and it has already received over 17,000 views, with many people leaving comments. The caption of the video is 'Dog thought he was alone.'