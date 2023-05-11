Expert Warns Against Your Sleeping Position In Car Or In Bed

James, explained: "This is the worst ever sleeping position.

The expert also positioned a skeleton on the bed to share another visual example.

The video gained over three million likes.

As a human, we need to take care of our health and a good night's sleep is the key to maintaining good health. But the way we fall asleep can have an impact on our well-being. According to a posture expert, sleeping on your stomach may not be the best position; he even calls it the 'car crash' sleep position.

The expert, James Leinhard, explains that sleeping on your stomach can be harmful and even worse if you lift one of your legs.

Taking to TikTok, James, one of the pros behind pillow and mattress brand @levitex, explained: 'This is the worst ever sleeping position. You're rotating your neck, you're twisting it. You're putting your head up,' he claimed.

'You're fighting all the natural curves of your spine. You're compressing your vertebrae. You're getting pins and needles, neck pain, back pain, and you still do it every night.'

The expert also positioned a skeleton on the bed to share another visual example. 'Does this look comfy to you?' the content creator quizzed.

He added: 'It's not comfy. It's just what you're familiar with.' However, many viewers did not welcome the news, even though the video gained over three million likes.

'That looks freakin' fantastic to me! I mean I would rather sleep like that than not sleep at all, sooooo that's why we sleep like that [sic],' one person replied. 'Because I can't sleep otherwise,' someone else confirmed.







