Fun can be simple and enjoyable with brain teasers.

Brain teasers can help you relax and take a break from work.

Ice is the answer to a brain teaser asking what melts in warm water.

Having fun doesn't always have to involve going out to parties or expensive cafes.

It can also be as simple as lying on your comfortable couch and engaging in entertaining brain teasers.

These teasers can provide a quick 5-minute break and help you relax after a long day of work.

Here are some brain teasers with their answers. The first one asks what melts in warm water but is hard as a rock, which is ice.

The second asks what was taller in its younger days but is short now, which is a pencil.

The third asks for two words that can be combined to form a compound word with the most letters, which is 'post office'.

These teasers are a fun way to relax and challenge your brain.































