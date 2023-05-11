Heroic RPF Constable Rescues Man From Train-Platform Gap In Dramatic Rescue

- RPF Constable Saves Passenger from Train-Platform Gap
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel have earned a reputation for their quick thinking and actions that have saved numerous lives. Recently, a video was shared on the official RPF India Twitter handle, which shows a constable at Tatanagar station in Jamshedpur rescuing a person who slipped while boarding a moving train and was in danger of falling into the gap between the train and platform.
The footage has garnered significant attention and admiration for the constable's heroic actions.
'Quick response by lady constable S.K. Meena saved a passenger's life who slipped towards the platform gap while attempting to board a moving train at Tatanagar Station,' wrote RPF India in the post. The video shows a passenger trying to climb a moving train, and then they suddenly slip. That's when the constable rushes to them and saves their life.
The post, which was shared only a day ago, has already gained considerable attention with over 5,000 views, 500 likes, and several comments.
The clip seems to have struck a chord with the viewers, who have expressed their opinions and admiration for the incident.
An individual wrote, 'Good work by RPF.' A second added, 'Utmost excellent service.' A third posted, 'Good job.' 'Well done.' What do you think about this video?
