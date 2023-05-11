Maggi Meets Dosa: Blogger's Fusion Dish Draws Controversy

Tanvi Gor blends Maggi noodles to create a powder, mixes with rava and water to make dosa batter

The world of food and culinary experiments is ever-evolving, and new dishes and combinations are created every day.

Recently, a food experiment involving the fusion of two beloved Indian dishes, dosa, and Maggi, has taken the internet by storm.

The video, shared on Instagram by Tanvi Gor and reposted by @thekurtaguy, has created a lot of buzzes, with many expressing their disappointment and disgust.

In the video, Gor demonstrates the process of making a Maggi dosa by blending Maggi noodles to create a powder.

She then mixes it with rava and water to make a paste and pours it on a hot tawa to prepare dosa.

For the filling, she adds Maggi masala and coriander leaves and serves the dish on a plate.

Despite the dish's popularity, the idea of combining Maggi and dosa has not been received well by many food lovers.

Some argue that it is a blasphemous act to mix the two dishes, as they are considered to be classics in their own right.

Others believe that it is a creative experiment that should be celebrated.

The video has received over 40,000 likes and numerous comments since it was posted three days ago.

While some have expressed their desire to try the dish, others have criticized it, calling it an abomination.

In the world of food, fusion dishes have become increasingly popular, with chefs and home cooks experimenting with new flavor combinations.

While some succeed in creating culinary masterpieces, others fail to impress the masses.

The Maggi dosa experiment is an example of how an unconventional combination can polarize opinions and spark a debate among foodies.

In conclusion, the Maggi dosa experiment has caught the attention of the internet and created a lot of buzz.

Whether you love it or hate it, it's clear that this fusion dish has left a lasting impression on many people.

An individual wrote, 'Thank God they didn't give Maggi water as sambar.' A second added, 'The only dosais without urad dal that I don't mind are - rava dosa and godhumai dosa; anything else is blasphemy only.' 'This is not dosa; this is maida pancake,' expressed a third.







