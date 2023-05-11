Meteorite Shatters New Jersey Home: A Dazzling Encounter

Meteorite crashes through New Jersey house, causing damage.

Metallic rock penetrates house, damaging roof, ceiling, and floor.

Scientists to analyze rock for cosmic origins.

A homeowner in Hopewell Township, New Jersey, got an unexpected and dramatic start to the week when a likely meteorite crashed through their house on Monday afternoon. The oblong-shaped rock, measuring approximately 4 inches by 6 inches, pierced through the roof, ceiling, and hardwood floor, causing damage but fortunately no injuries.

Authorities from the Hopewell Township Police Department responded to the incident and are now conducting an investigation to determine the rock's origin and confirm if it is indeed a meteorite. The charred exterior of the metallic rock suggests its extraterrestrial nature.

The police department speculated that the meteorite could be linked to the recent peak of the Eta Aquarid meteor shower, although a definite connection is yet to be established.

While it is extremely rare for meteorites to hit houses, previous incidents have been recorded. Notably, in 1992, a 26-pound space rock struck a car in Peekskill, New York, gaining international attention.

Scientists will closely examine the rock to unravel its cosmic origins and shed light on this extraordinary event that left a lasting impact on a New Jersey home.