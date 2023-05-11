Pakistan Commonly Used “charpai” Being Sold In Rs.1Lakh In US

Well now, our beloved charpai is up for sale on an American e-commerce platform named Etsy.

Most people shop online as the internet is sued everywhere in the world so online shopping is the most common thing in the world. But have you seen “charpai” can be sold in laks? Well now, our beloved charpai is up for sale on an American e-commerce platform named Etsy.

They also have a collection of vibrant-colored charpai bed set with stools, which were being sold for Rs 1,44,304.

The American E-commerce website Etsy is filled with several types of desi charpai.

It may surprise you, but some people have bought this product for a very high price. We know this because the seller's listing says that only four pieces are left and someone has already added one to their shopping cart. There's also a message that says 'low in stock'.