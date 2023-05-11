Robot Camera Reveals Startling 5-Foot Alligator In Underground Pipe

Robotic camera finds 5-foot alligator in Florida underground pipe.

During a routine investigation of potholes on Lockwood Boulevard in Oviedo, Florida, a stormwater crew made an unexpected discovery. As part of their inspection, the crew deployed a four-wheeled robotic camera into an underground pipe to identify any leaks or defects. To their astonishment, the camera encountered a 5-foot alligator deep within the pipes.

Initially mistaken for a toad due to its glowing eyes, the crew soon realized the true nature of their encounter when the reptile revealed its long tail. Capturing the unusual encounter on video, they followed the alligator's movements through the pipe.

Around 340 feet into the pipe, the camera encountered a small indentation, causing it to become stuck. Seizing the opportunity, the alligator made its exit, leaving the crew grateful for the assistance of their robot.

The city of Oviedo warned against venturing into stormwater pipes and expressed relief that their crew had the aid of the robotic camera for such unexpected encounters.