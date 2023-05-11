Scientists Discover A Rare 26 Worm Species From Just One Area Of New Zealand

The team of National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) found the roundworms.

The discovery wasn't a surprise to the scientists, as New Zealand worms haven't been extensively studied. Roundworms are successful because they can adapt to many different conditions and can live in soil, sand, lakes, rivers, and even as parasites in plants and animals. In addition to the 26 new species, the scientists also found 29 nematode species that were previously known but had not been found in that specific area.

Dr. Leduc said: 'Most of us will think about fish and birds and cockles and snails and things that we can see with the naked eye, and we think that's it - that's all there is to the environment - but there's actually a whole other world in between the sand grains.