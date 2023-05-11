Skeletons In The Closet: Man's Remains Found In His Home After Six Years

Skeletal remains of Robert Alton found 6 years after his death in his Bolton home.

Found during gas test after failed attempts to contact Alton by Bolton At Home officials.

Alton's rent still being paid through housing benefits, and council tax paid until 2017.

Robert Alton, a retired bookkeeper, is believed to have passed away in May 2017 at the age of 70.

However, his skeletal remains were only discovered six years later in his Bolton home when housing officials were authorized to conduct a gas test. During the March 9th entry, officials found Mr. Alton's body at the top of the stairs, amidst piles of unopened mail dating back to 2017.

Despite neighbors not seeing him for years, his rent was still being paid through housing benefits, and council tax was paid until 2017.

Bolton at Home, the landlord, had made numerous attempts to contact Mr. Alton to conduct a gas test but had received no response.

No suspicious circumstances were surrounding his death.

Pathologist Dr. Patrick Waugh said it was 'not possible to determine a cause of death'.

Coroner Peter Sigee said: 'On the balance of probabilities Mr Alton died in May 2017. I’m satisfied the appropriate conclusion is an open conclusion.'

Noel Sharpe, chief executive of the landlord of Bolton At Home, told the hearing: 'We offer our heartfelt condolences to Robert’s loved ones, friends, and neighbors and apologize to them for the opportunities we missed in finding out why we couldn’t contact Robert.

'In hindsight, we should have spotted sooner that something was potentially wrong.'

Bolton At Home has stated that it has updated its procedures to include the immediate application for an access warrant in cases where a tenant cannot be reached for a gas test.



