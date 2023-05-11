Snake Catcher Removes Surprise Passenger From Car

Carpet python surprises Queensland family during picnic.

Family quickly contacts Brisbane North Snake Catcher for help.

Snake catcher safely relocates 4+ foot python.

An Australian family's picnic in Queensland took an unexpected turn when they discovered a carpet python hanging from their car's rearview mirror upon their return.

The family promptly called Brisbane North Snake Catcher for assistance. The snake had slithered in through a partially open window, seeking refuge in an unusual spot.

Josh Castle, the director of Brisbane North Snake Catcher, shared photos of the surprising scene on social media. Although encountering snakes under car bonnets is more common, finding one basking in the sun through a window was particularly strange.

Measuring over 4 feet long, the python was safely relocated by the snake catcher. This incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of wildlife encounters in Queensland.