Unbelievable! See-through Sea Creature Wows With Dazzling Light Display

The Schmidt Ocean Institute recently shared a post on Instagram showcasing an extraordinary creature residing in the depths of the ocean. The video features a mesmerizing ctenophore or comb jelly, leaving viewers in awe of its stunning beauty.

The vast underwater world is home to many incredible creatures, and this particular video is sure to amaze and astonish anyone who watches it.

“No, this is not a deep-sea disco ball… A ctenophore (or comb jelly) was seen during one of the #DiagnosingDeepCoral ROV dives today. Comb jellies are the largest animals to swim with the help of cilia - the small hairlike structures that run along the length of their bodies. While it appears the cilia are changing color or ‘flashing lights,’ they are refracting the light from the ROV to create the mesmerizing rainbow effect seen here. It is not bioluminescence,” the organization wrote as a part of their post shared on Instagram.

The video was uploaded approximately a week ago and has since gathered nearly 32,000 likes, with the count steadily rising.

Furthermore, the post has garnered around 2,100 comments from people expressing their reactions to the video.

“I love your posts. You bring out the most amazing creatures of the deep oceans. Greatly appreciated,” expressed an Instagram user. “The more underwater creatures I see the more amazing nature becomes,” commented another. “The most fascinating creatures are in the deep,” added a third. “Wow. Deadly beauty,” wrote a fourth.



