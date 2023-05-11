Israel Under Attack Amid Deadly IDF Airstrikes In Gaza

Israel and Palestinian militants exchanged heavy fire.

About hundreds of rockets launched from Gaza.

Israeli airstrikes targeted Islamic Jihad, resulting in casualties.

Israel’s army and Palestinian militants exchanged heavy cross-border fire on Wednesday, with hundreds of rockets launched from Gaza towards Israel after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out deadly strikes on what it says are Islamic Jihad organization targets along the strip.

The latest violence came after Israeli military airstrikes earlier in the week killed three leaders of the Palestinian militant group and 10 other Palestinian men, women and children in Gaza and led to threats of retaliation.

In a new update early Thursday, the IDF said it had targeted another Islamic Jihad commander who was a “central figure” in the Palestinian militant group.

“We just targeted Ali Ghali, the commander of Islamic Jihad’s Rocket Launching Force, as well as two other Islamic Jihad operatives in Gaza,” the IDF said in a tweet, adding that Ghali was “responsible for the recent rocket barrages launched against Israel.”

Islamic Jihad confirmed Ghali was killed early Thursday, saying he was in charge of the al Quds Brigades missile unit.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza said 25 people have been killed and 76 injured since airstrikes started on Tuesday. Among the casualties, 15 died Tuesday, seven Wednesday and three Thursday, according to the ministry.

The IDF spokesperson, Hagari, claimed that only Islamic Jihad, not Hamas, was responsible for firing rockets. However, the statement seemed to be designed to refute this assertion. As per the IDF, more than 500 rockets were launched from Gaza towards Israel in a recent attack. Of those, Israeli missile defenses intercepted 154, while 110 fell short and landed in Gaza.





