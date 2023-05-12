Elon Musk Appoints A New Twitter CEO

Elon Musk prepares to resign as Twitter CEO after acquiring the platform in October.

Elon Musk's role will transition to executive chair and CTO, overseeing product development and operations.

Linda Yaccarino, head of advertising at NBCUniversal, is reportedly in talks for the CEO position.

After acquiring the social media platform in October, Elon Musk, the 51-year-old entrepreneur, announced his intention to hand over the reins of Twitter to a new CEO in December. Following a poll conducted on his own Twitter account, Musk has now revealed that he has hired a yet-to-be-named female executive who will assume the role in the coming weeks.

Elon Musk took to Twitter to share the news, stating, 'Excited to announce that I've hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in approximately six weeks!'

In his tweet, Musk mentioned that his role would transition to executive chair and Chief Technology Officer (CTO), where he would be responsible for overseeing product development, software, and system operations.

While Elon Musk did not disclose the name of his successor, the Wall Street Journal has reported that Linda Yaccarino, the head of advertising at NBCUniversal and a key figure in the launch of their Peacock streaming channel, has been in discussions regarding the role.

Last month, Elon Musk made the playful claim that his dog Floki would become the new CEO.

In a series of tweets in February, Elon Musk shared pictures of his pet dog wearing human clothing and humorously referred to him as the 'new CEO of Twitter,' joking that the dog was 'great with numbers.'

During his media interview, Elon Musk defended the decision to dismiss approximately 75% of Twitter's workforce following his acquisition of the company in October.

Elon Musk argued that Twitter would have faced bankruptcy if he had not taken immediate cost-cutting measures, stating that the company had a mere 'four months to live' before his intervention.

Elon Musk further commented, emphasizing that the decision to cut costs was not a matter of being caring or uncaring. He stated that if the entire company were to sink, nobody would have a job.

According to Elon Musk, Twitter currently has approximately 1,500 employees, a significant decrease from the 'just under 8,000 staff members' it had before his takeover.

Elon Musk expressed that he had been 'under constant attack' regarding his takeover of Twitter, and he admitted that it hurt him as he doesn't possess 'a stone-cold heart.'

Elon Musk stated that constant criticism and attack, including through Twitter, can be rough and challenging to handle.

However, he emphasized the importance of receiving negative feedback.