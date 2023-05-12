Belgium will provide Ukraine with $100 million in tax revenue from frozen Russian assets.

The Belgian government has announced that it will transfer $100 million worth of tax revenue collected on frozen Russian assets to Ukraine as part of its ongoing aid.

'For the war to end, the counteroffensive planned by Ukraine must be successful. The additional aid that Belgium is providing today will contribute to this,' Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said in the statement.

In February, the European Union created a working group to investigate the use of frozen Russian assets to help rebuild Ukraine, whose economy shrank by over 30% in 2022 due to the war.

The World Bank, European Commission, and Ukrainian government estimated that the cost of reconstruction and recovery would be approximately $349 billion, but the ongoing conflict has pushed the price up.

Western allies and the European Union have frozen over $300 billion in Russian central bank assets that could be used for Ukraine's reconstruction, according to a senior EU official.







