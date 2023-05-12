Alia Bhatt Becomes First Indian Global Brand Ambassador For Gucci

Alia Bhatt appointed as the first Indian global ambassador for Gucci

Alia expresses her honor and excitement to work with Gucci

Users of social media congratulate and praise her on her achievement

Alia Bhatt, a popular actress in Bollywood and a mother of one, has achieved a significant accomplishment in her career by being announced as the first Indian global ambassador for the luxury fashion brand Gucci.

Bhatt has joined the likes of Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone as she was appointed as the global brand ambassador for luxury fashion brand Gucci.

0 Users of social media congratulate and praise her on her achievement 0 Alia Bhatt appointed as the first Indian global ambassador for Gucci 0 Alia expresses her honor and excitement to work with Gucci

Alia wrote on Instagram“I’m honored to represent the house of Gucci not only in India but at a global stage. Gucci’s legacy has always inspired and intrigued me and I’m looking forward to the many sartorial milestones we create together @gucci.”





The achievement of the Gully Boy star was praised by users of social media.

Recently, Bhatt was seen wearing a stunning white gown with a flowing silhouette created by fashion designer Prabal Gurung at the MET Gala.

Alia Bhatt is preparing for her next movie 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Ranveer Singh, as well as her first Hollywood project 'Heart of Stone' and 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.







