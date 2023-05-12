Custody Movie Fails To Reach Its Potential, Gets Lost Midway: Review

"Custody" features an unconventional plot where the protagonist protects the antagonist.

The movie spends too much time on extraneous subplots.

Shiva's romantic interest is Revathi, a driving school instructor.

Custody, the first movie collaboration between Venkat Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, features a unique plot in which the protagonist's objective is to safeguard the antagonist, played by Arvind Swami, rather than defeating him.

Despite the film's central story occurring over a 48-hour period and including exciting pursuit sequences, it spends excessive time on extraneous subplots at the start. To achieve its intended effect, the film needed to be more streamlined and brisk.

The movie starts with a disaster caused by a gas leak, which claims the lives of 40 individuals. The narrative promptly introduces us to Shiva (played by Naga Chaitanya), a police constable with a strong sense of ethics. In his initial appearance, he halts the chief minister's (played by Priyamani) motorcade to clear the path for an ambulance, which gains widespread attention in the news.

Shiva resides with his family, consisting of his parents and younger sister. He is romantically involved with Revathi, a driving instructor, and they plan to elope and marry. However, on the day of their planned union, Shiva becomes embroiled in a case of road rage and detains the two individuals involved.

It is then revealed that one of the culprits is Raju, a local henchman who carries out unlawful activities for the CM and her party. The other individual is a CBI officer tasked with presenting Raju in a Bengaluru court the following day. After Raju's arrest becomes public knowledge, the CM dispatches a group to eliminate him. Recognizing the severity of the situation, Shiva takes it upon himself to transport Raju to court.