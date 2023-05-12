Gulshan Devaiah Sees Vasan Bala's Influence In Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy Teaser

Actor Gulshan Devaiah comments on the latest Kennedy teaser shared by Anurag Kashyap.

Gulshan sees a lot of Vasan Bala's influence in the clip.

Anurag is premiering Kennedy at the Cannes Film Festival on May 24.

Gulshan Devaiah, an actor, has commented on the latest video clip that Anurag Kashyap shared from his upcoming film Kennedy, saying that he can see a lot of Vasan Bala's influence in it. Vasan Bala used to work as Anurag's assistant director in the past.

Gulshan wrote, 'I could be wrong & it’s my subjective opinion but I see so much of Vasan in this clip. It’s so beautiful that the mentor is influenced by his protege. I mean this in the most respectful manner. The protege said to me 'It always came from him' May the wheel of influence keep tumbling so we can see amazing things in the times to come.'

Anurag wrote, 'Bataaaa...kitna maza aaya...yeh teaser dekh ke (Tell me, how much did you enjoy watching this teaser)?! Kennedy premieres at @Festival_Cannes on May 24!.'