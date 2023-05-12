language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
Hansika Motwani Looks Ravishing In Chocolate Bodycon Dress

Hansika Motwani Looks Ravishing In Chocolate Bodycon Dress

Web Desk 11 May , 2023 11:12 PM

Open In App
Hansika Motwani Looks Ravishing In Chocolate Bodycon Dress
  • Hansika Motwani is a renowned star.
  • The diva established a distinct niche for herself in the profession.
  • She is sporting a cutout bodycon suit in the pictures.

Hansika Motwani is a renowned star. The actress has made great progress. The diva, who established a distinct niche for herself in the profession with her work as a child actor, is now winning admiration for her refined acting skills as an adult as well. She recently finished filming for the movie Man.

In addition to her acting roles, the actress has drawn attention with her stylish wraps. From conventional personas to sassy western appearances, the diva has never failed to win hearts with her sense of style. Since she pulled it off with dramatic makeup and the finest grace, Hansika's preppy and glam moments in a sheer chocolate bodycon dress breaks the internet.

She can be seen sporting a cutout bodycon suit in the pictures. The attire included a shirt-like armour. The gown featured cutout from two sides. It had ruched pencil tailed bottom. The diva finished the appearance with her blonde wavy highlights. She chose smokey, smudged eyes and sheer, pink lips for her makeup. The diva complemented the ensemble with a pair of heels, giving us nothing but goals.

Sharing the pictures, she dropped a chocolate hued heart emoji.

She is sporting a cutout bodycon suit in the pictures. 4

She is sporting a cutout bodycon suit in the pictures.

Hansika Motwani is a renowned star. 4

Hansika Motwani is a renowned star.

The diva established a distinct niche for herself in the profession. 4

The diva established a distinct niche for herself in the profession.

Have a look!


End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY

In The Spotlight

COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

688,256,596[+0*]

DEATHS

6,874,258[+0*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,580,900[+0*]

DEATHS

30,660[+0*]

Full Coverage

Popular Across Bol

Next Story