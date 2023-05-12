Hansika Motwani Looks Ravishing In Chocolate Bodycon Dress

Hansika Motwani is a renowned star.

The diva established a distinct niche for herself in the profession.

She is sporting a cutout bodycon suit in the pictures.

Hansika Motwani is a renowned star. The actress has made great progress. The diva, who established a distinct niche for herself in the profession with her work as a child actor, is now winning admiration for her refined acting skills as an adult as well. She recently finished filming for the movie Man.

In addition to her acting roles, the actress has drawn attention with her stylish wraps. From conventional personas to sassy western appearances, the diva has never failed to win hearts with her sense of style. Since she pulled it off with dramatic makeup and the finest grace, Hansika's preppy and glam moments in a sheer chocolate bodycon dress breaks the internet.

She can be seen sporting a cutout bodycon suit in the pictures. The attire included a shirt-like armour. The gown featured cutout from two sides. It had ruched pencil tailed bottom. The diva finished the appearance with her blonde wavy highlights. She chose smokey, smudged eyes and sheer, pink lips for her makeup. The diva complemented the ensemble with a pair of heels, giving us nothing but goals.

Sharing the pictures, she dropped a chocolate hued heart emoji.

