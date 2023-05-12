Jane Fonda Supports Hollywood Writers' Strike Over Fair Pay Dispute

Fonda, co-stars Steenburgen and Bergen voice support for striking Writers Guild of America

Jane Fonda joins Hollywood writer's strike over fair pay dispute

Concern expressed for below-the-line crew members facing unemployment

Actress and activist Jane Fonda has recently joined the Hollywood writer's strike, which started due to an ongoing disagreement regarding fair pay. During an interview with Sky News, Fonda expressed her support for the Writers Guild of America strike while promoting her latest film 'Book Club: The Next Chapter,' and revealed that she and her co-stars Mary Steenburgen and Candice Bergen were fully behind the action.

Jane Fonda, an actress and activist, has voiced her support for the ongoing Hollywood writer's strike, which started due to a dispute about fair pay. Fonda, along with her co-stars Mary Steenburgen and Candice Bergen, expressed their support for the striking Writers Guild of America.

1 Concern expressed for below-the-line crew members facing unemployment 1 Fonda, co-stars Steenburgen and Bergen voice support for striking Writers Guild of America 1 Jane Fonda joins Hollywood writer's strike over fair pay dispute

She understands the reasons for the strike, including changes in the industry and the elimination of residuals, which make it harder for workers to earn a decent living. Fonda also expressed concern for the below-the-line crew members who may face unemployment during the strike, particularly in times of rising rents and inflation.

The writers who went on strike were the same ones who wrote the first movie, 'Book Club,' which was a success at the box office in 2018.

The movie had a rare premise of featuring four older women as lead characters. Fonda, along with her co-stars, were thrilled with the positive response the film received and were excited to work on a sequel, 'Book Club: The Next Chapter.'