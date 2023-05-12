Khushboo Purohit Believes TV Helped Her As A Performer

Khushboo Purohit credits television for giving her recognition

Purohit has recently finished filming for Manish Vatssalya's upcoming movie

Khushboo Purohit has dabbled in both films and television

Khushboo Purohit, an actor who has dabbled in both films and television, credits the latter for giving her recognition and opening doors to more opportunities. She believes that working in daily soaps helped her gain the recall value every actor aspires to achieve and enhanced her skills as a performer. Purohit has recently finished filming for Manish Vatssalya's upcoming movie 'Hanak' and has multiple projects in the works.

Khushboo said, “I’m a product of small screen, I started as contestant in Dance India Dance-1 way back in 2009, as a 15-year-old with my sister Bhavna. Since then, I have featured as Deepika Padukone’s friend in Ram Leela (2013) and had a song in Jai Gangaajal (2016). But it was daily soaps that gave me the recognition every actor looks forward to.”

The film in which Khushboo Purohit played the lead role was showcased at various international film festivals. “Scotland won 68 international awards and was also in Oscars Contender List in 2020. It was released on OTT but could reach a limited audience only. Whereas TV serials I have worked in – Tara from Satara (2019), Dehleez (2016), Humari Sister Didi (2015) and more – gave me a recall value. As a performer (dancer) it had done a lot of good to me and fetched me work as well,” Scotland(2019) actor says.

Manish Vatssalya directed the film 'Hanak,' which is based on the infamous Bikru gangster Vikas Dubey from Kanpur. The shoot for the movie has been wrapped up,The actor has completed the shoot, according to sources “I play the leading lady in the film. Next it will be King of Mafias starring Shekhar and Adhyayan Suman followed by Scar with Adam Saini, Mohd Faiz (Superstar Singer 2 winner) and Sneha Ullal. There are two more projects, but I can’t disclose them till they are announced. Besides, live shows keep me busy. My sister managed to make a career as a choreographer, so with God’s grace life is good.”

4 Khushboo Purohit has dabbled in both films and television 4 Khushboo Purohit credits television for giving her recognition 4 Purohit has recently finished filming for Manish Vatssalya's upcoming movie







