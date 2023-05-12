Nawazuddin Siddiqui Talks About His Controversial Ad

The Bengali version of the ad featured a controversial joke

Sprite India issued an apology statement

Nawazuddin expressed his support for the Bengali community

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, a well-known actor, has made headlines for appearing in a commercial for Sprite, a popular soft drink brand. However, he and the CEO of Coca Cola India were accused of hurting the sentiments of the Bengali community, and a case was filed against them. Nawazuddin recently spoke out about the issue in an interview, expressing his support for the community.

Sprite India has issued a statement apologizing for unintentionally causing harm to the community after receiving objections. Nawazuddin, who is starring in the upcoming film Jogi Sara Ra Ra, commented on the situation, “They apologised, right? What more can I say?”

“It's good to ensure that no person or community should be hurt. That was a dubbing. I had no dialogue. I see it as a good thing that the makers took it in a good way and apologised. The fact is no one should be hurt,” Nawazuddin said.

The brand's Hindi advertisement did not encounter any issues, but the Bengali version of it caused controversy. The ad was initially filmed in Hindi and promoted a new characteristic of the drink bottle, which allowed customers to scan a specific QR code to hear jokes.

Nawazuddin could be seen in the video laughing up at one of the jokes. The joke in the Bengali was ‘shoja anguley ghee na uthley, Bangali khali petey ghumiye porey’.

The joke suggests that Bengalis would rather go hungry than get something easily, but this has been met with criticism by some members of the community.

Advocate Dibyayan Banerji filed a complaint in the Calcutta High Court, describing the advertisement as a superficial and deceptive act. The advertisement has been removed from television and social media platforms. The company issued a written statement emphasizing the importance of respecting the Bengali language.

Nawazuddin recently appeared in the film 'Afwaah' directed by Sudhir Mishra. His upcoming movie 'Jogi Sara Ra Ra' featuring Neha Sharma is scheduled to release soon. Additionally, he has a number of other films lined up for release this year including 'Adbhut', 'Tiku Weds Sheru', 'Noorani Chehra', 'Bole Chudiyan', and 'Haddi'. These movies are expected to release one after the other.



