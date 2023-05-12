Nora Fatehi Looks Exquisite In Latest Pictures

Nora Fatehi is a splendid actress and model.

Nora Fatehi, known for her hypnotic dancing skills.

The diva looked stunning in this sheer Shantanu Nikhil gown.

Nora Fatehi, a former model who has successfully made a transition into the performing arts industry. The stunning song 'Dilbar' from the movie 'Satyameva Jayate,' which stars John Abraham in the lead role, was released swiftly rose to the top of the music charts and was hailed as one of the best songs of 2018.

Nora Fatehi, known for her hypnotic dancing skills, enthralled viewers all over the world with her stunning performance in 'Dilbar.' Due to the song's enormous popularity, an Arabic version was even made available, demonstrating Fatehi's multifaceted talent as she also assumed the position of the singer. Her outstanding performance in 'Dilbar' received significant praise and cemented her status as a true crowd favourite.

The actress is a frequent user of social media. The actress's stylish look books have repeatedly surprised us. Because of this, the diva looked stunning in this sheer Shantanu Nikhil gown. The actress's shimmering golden smokey eyes finished the appearance. The diva completed the look with a pair of hoop earrings and a pulled-back hair with waves.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Wonder what I’ll do tomorrow that these hoes will be mad at..😌🧸”

Have a look!

