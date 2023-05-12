Preity Zinta's Family Vacation In Shimla Turns Into A Cultural Experience

Preity Zinta is vacationing in Shimla with her family

Preity shared a picture of herself trying out a traditional chulha

Preity Zinta visited the Hateshwari Mata temple with her children

Preity Zinta is currently in Shimla with her family, including her husband Gene Goodenough and their children Jai and Gia. She recently shared pictures on Friday of herself trying out a traditional chulha (oven) commonly used in the hills. She appears to be enjoying her time in the hills with her family.

Preity Zinta is presently vacationing in Shimla with her family, She shared a picture of herself attempting to light a fire and cook using a traditional chulha (oven) commonly used in the hills. In the photo, Preity was dressed in a salwar suit, wore a sweater and a scarf covering her head, and was standing beside the chulha.

In the caption of the photo, the actor wrote, “Re living old memories & making new ones. All the action revolves around the kitchen in pahadi homes. Here I’m trying to light the fire & bring the rarely used old school chulha to life.”

After Preity Zinta posted pictures of herself during her stay in Shimla with her family, fans expressed their affection for her unpretentiousness. One of her followers commented in the post's comment section, “This is so so true maam ... Everything revolves around the kitchen in pahadi homes ... It's so good to see you like this... You have always taken pride in your roots wherever in the world you go ma'am… That makes us so proud. And one more thing for me to be proud of is being your super junior from CJM Shimla. We look up to you.” “This is amazing, brings back the golden memories of the golden years. I lived some of those days,” said another fan.

Preity Zinta, who hails from the Shimla district, currently resides in the United States but returned to India during the Indian Premier League season. During her visit to Shimla, she visited the Hateshwari Mata temple along with her family.

Sharing a post Preity wrote, “When I was a little girl I often visited the Hateshwari Mata temple in Hatkoti, Shimla - Himachal Pradesh. This temple has played a big role in my childhood & I’ve always felt very connected to it. Now that I’m a mother its only natural that the first temple my kids visited was this incredible & ancient temple. Here’s a sneak peek of our visit. I’m sure Jai & Gia will not remember this trip so we will have to come back again because mother will call me again. Jai Ma Durga - Jai Mahisasurmardini. If any of you get a chance to visit do not miss it. It’s magical, mysterious & stunning beautiful & yes you can thank me later.”





