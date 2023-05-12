Priyanka Chopra Is Ready To Make Career Sacrifices For Daughter Malti

She also stated that she would gladly give up her work and go to another country for Malti.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are adoring parents to Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, their one-year-old baby. In January 2022, they welcomed their daughter via surrogacy. Priyanka frequently posts photos of her daughter on Instagram, and she often mentions how Malti has her wrapped around her finger.

Priyanka Chopra said in a recent interview that her parents put up their thriving private practise in Bareilly to relocate to Mumbai only for her. She also stated that she would gladly give up her work and go to another country for Malti!

Priyanka Chopra spoke in an interview about her parents' sacrifices, and how they gave up everything to relocate to Mumbai for her. She claimed to have been 17 years old when her parents started their private practise in Bareilly. They had recently opened a hospital, and her mother was in her forties at the time. However, they abandoned everything and relocated to Mumbai when Priyanka's career took off.

She said, 'At that time, I took it all completely for granted. I was like, 'Of course it’s your parents’ job to do that. My career matters. And I didn’t even think about it until I was writing my book. And then it dawned on me like now I’m in my 40s. And that, if I were asked to give up my career and just move countries, I would do it without question for my daughter.'

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra has recently appeared in the Russo Brothers' series Citadel and the rom-com Love Again. She will appear in the upcoming Bollywood movie Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.