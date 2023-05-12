Shah Rukh Khan Talks About His Bond With Son Aryan

Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan share a close bond

Aryan is set to make his debut in Bollywood as a writer

Shah Rukh is preparing for his next film "Jawan"

Shah Rukh Khan and his 25-year-old son Aryan Khan share a strong and relaxed bond with each other. Recently, Aryan directed a new advertisement for his father's luxury clothing brand D'YAVOL X, which despite being expensive, managed to sell out. In a previous interview, Shah Rukh hinted that Aryan has ambitions to be even more successful than him and that they have a friendly relationship where they can joke around with each other, even with dirty humor.

Aryan Khan, in addition to running his own clothing brand, is set to make his debut in Bollywood as a writer-director and showrunner of a web series. The series will be produced by his parents' company, Red Chillies Entertainment, and is currently in pre-production with a working title of 'Stardom.' Aryan, who studied writing and directing at the University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts, is expected to begin filming the six-episode series later this year.

In 2018, the actor discussed his connection with his oldest child in an interview with Parent Circle. He shared that 'Aryan, I see myself in — when I was younger — only far more mature. Aryan is studying to be a filmmaker and a writer, while [daughter] Suhana wants to be an actor. When I am with Aryan sometimes, we just lay down in our shorts without our shirts and we crack some dirty jokes. We talk a little about filmmaking because he’s learning that. But he would like to recede from that because he wants to learn it on his own. We watch films and while watching them, we talk about certain aspects of filmmaking.'

He also said, 'We talk about getting into trouble, picking up fights, how to beat up the other guy or answer back when a guy messes with you. He talks about his ambitions, and where he would like to be one day. But he’s very clear that way. He just wants to be bigger than me and that’s cool.'

Shah Rukh Khan, who appeared in the Hindi blockbuster 'Pathaan' earlier this year, is preparing for his next film 'Jawan,' directed by Atlee, which is scheduled for release in September 2023. The actor was spotted shooting for a new project, possibly an advertisement, alongside director Punit Malhotra.