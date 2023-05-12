Sobhita Dhulipala Opens Up About Dating Rumors With Naga Chaitanya

Sobhita addressed rumours regarding her purported connection with actor Naga Chaitanya.

In a recent interview, actress Sobhita Dhulipala addressed rumours regarding her purported connection with actor Naga Chaitanya. Dhulipala, who has been promoting her recent film Ponniyin Selvan: II, has said unequivocally that she is now focused completely on the work she does and does not have time for such conjecture. In an interview with the press, Dhulipala remarked that she does not feel obligated to reply to those who 'speak without knowledge' and that she is not interested in spreading false stories. The actress also stated that she is not in a rush for a love relationship and is instead focused on advancing her profession in the entertainment sector.

She stated, “I’m very fortunate for having a chance to work in beautiful films. I’m a classical dancer and I like dancing. To have performed three of AR Rahman’s songs in Mani Ratnam’s film is a very big thing for me. I am focused on it right now. For people who speak without knowledge, I don’t think I need to answer them. I don’t feel the urge to clarify things when I’m not doing any wrong and it is not my business”.

She further added, “Instead of answering or clarifying about things people write with half-knowledge, one must focus on your life, improve it, be calm, and try to be a good person.”

Naga Chaitanya has been the target of various relationship allegations after his divorce from actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2021. Since they were sighted together at a restaurant a few months ago, the actor's name has been linked to Sobhita Dhulipala's. Despite the hype around their alleged romance, neither actor has confirmed or refuted the claims.

Dhulipala's reaction to the claims is unsurprising given how well-known she is for keeping her personal life secret. Her comment serves as a reminder that artists have the right to privacy and that their personal life should not be subjected to undue scrutiny and conjecture.







