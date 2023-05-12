Viveck Vaswani Expresses Gratitude To Zeenat Aman For Helping Him Launch His Career In Debut Film Gawaahi

Viveck Vaswani expressed gratitude to Zeenat Aman for accepting his debut film "Gawaahi" in the late 1980s.

The two actors starred in the film, which was directed by Anant Balani.

Vaswani said he was grateful to Aman for giving an instant yes to the film despite the challenging circumstances.

Actor and producer Viveck Vaswani expressed his gratitude towards Zeenat Aman for accepting his debut film 'Gawaahi' in the late 1980s. He credited her for his career taking off and stated that he wouldn't be where he is today if she hadn't agreed to the project.

He wrote on Twitter, 'If this lady hadn’t given me an instant yes to my first film, knowing that I was new, the director was new, there was no budget, we were shooting on 16mm, I would not have been here! Always grateful to #ZeenatAman, am glad that through the last 40 years I’ve justified her faith!'