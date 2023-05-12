How To Get Canada Work Visa: A Comprehensive Guide

Here is how you can get Canada Work Visa.

Canada has introduced several work visa options due to a shortage of labor.

It makes favorable opportunity for individuals with limited qualifications to relocate to Canada.

Food Counter Attendant

This opportunity is suitable for individuals who do not have a degree or work experience. The job involves working as a food counter attendant and residing at 205 Jennifer Heil way. The tasks primarily include setting tables, cleaning, serving, and other related duties.

Eligibility: No degree and experience required (if you have experience, it can be a plus). Training will be provided. Permanent full-time employment. Morning and weekend shift applicable. 15.50$ per hour.

How to Apply

If you are interested in applying for the food counter attendant position at 205 Jennifer Heil way, you can send your CV and cover letter to [email protected].

Cleaning Supervisor in Calgary

This is a full-time, permanent work visa that requires a minimum education level of a high school diploma or equivalent. The job involves working as a Cleaning Supervisor in a cleaning company located in the commercial areas of Calgary, which is considered one of the most attractive places to reside in Canada.

Full-time employment. 1 – 2 years’ experience required. Day, evening, and night shifts. 26 Cad $ per hour salary.

How to Apply

If you're interested in applying for the Cleaning Supervisor position in Calgary, you can email your cover letter and CV to [email protected].

Dental Assistant

For graduates with relevant qualifications, this job opportunity presents a great chance to live and work in Grimsby, Canada. The job involves working with a dentist and may require relocation to different locations. If you are looking for a chance to travel to multiple locations, this could be the perfect opportunity for you.

Full-time employment. 2 – 3 years’ experience required. Morning shift. 27 – 30$ salary per hour.

How to Apply

To apply for this job opportunity in Grimsby, Canada, interested candidates can email their CV, cover letter, recommendation letters, and experience letter to [email protected].

Software Testing Technician

For individuals holding a Bachelor's degree, this presents an excellent opportunity to travel to Beaumont, Canada. The job involves tasks such as software installation, quality assurance, and documenting software and telecommunication testing outcomes.

Full-time employment. 1 – 2 years’ experience required. Day, evening, and night shifts applicable. 37.50$ per hour.

How to Apply

To apply for this job opportunity in Beaumont, Canada, interested candidates can email their CV and cover letter to [email protected].

If you are interested in settling in Canada and want to secure a good job without any earning worries, these job opportunities could be worth exploring. Submit your documents today to apply for the jobs and increase your chances of being selected.



