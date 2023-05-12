[Var_Loction] Gold Prices Hold Steady in the Face of Global Economic Uncertainty - 12 May 2023

Fluctuations in exchange rates can impact the cost of importing gold and, in turn, impact local prices.

Changes in interest rates can affect investor behavior and impact demand for gold as a safe-haven asset.

Technological advancements in mining and refining can increase the supply of gold and contribute to price stability.

Today 12 May 2023, the Gold Price is stable KWD 20 in Kuwait.

Since the US dollar's rise has hurt the economy, but the amount of metal is stable. People

want to safeguard the value of their money. There are typically three safe

investments in Kuwait are real estate, gold, and a third foreign currency.