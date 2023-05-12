Addison Timlin Files For Divorce With Jeremy Allen White

She filed the divorce application on Thursday in Los Angeles.

Addison Timlin, Jeremy Allen White's wife of almost four years, has filed for divorce from the 'Bear' actor.

According to court filings, the actress, 31, filed the application on Thursday in Los Angeles, although it is yet unknown why she did so.

Ezer Billie, now 4 years old, was born to White, 32, and Timlin in October of that year after they made their first child's pregnancy public in June 2018.

Dolores Wild, who is now 2, was born in December 2020.

In January, the 'Shameless' actor raved over 'Californication' actress as he took home the 2023 Golden Globe for Best Television Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series for his role as Chef Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto in Hulu's 'The Bear.'

White said during his acceptance speech, “Addison Timlin, I love you deep in my bones. Thank you for all you do. Thank you for everything you’ve done. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”



