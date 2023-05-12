Jennifer Lopez Explains Why She Walks Step Behind Ben Affleck In Public

Jennifer Lopez explains why she walks a step behind Ben Affleck in public.

In a recent interview, Jennifer Lopez has disclosed that she and Ben Affleck, who are a famous celebrity couple, are frequently captured together in public, with Jennifer holding onto Ben's arms. She explains the reason behind this gesture.

Jennifer revealed why she always walks a step behind Ben when they walk together. Jennifer explained that she has a reason why she does this.

'Ben is 6'3', 6'4', and I am tiny — I'm smaller. I'm, like, 5'6'. But we make it work. He's taller, and his arm's up, and I walk, like, a step behind, just to compensate, which I'm fine with,' she said.

At the premiere of Jennifer Lopez's film 'The Mother,' the couple was seen engaged in a heated conversation on the red carpet. Observers noted that the pair were striking a dramatic pose for the paparazzi when the exchange occurred, leading some to wonder if they were experiencing problems in their relationship.

However, it turns out that Jennifer was simply inquiring about her revealing top, questioning whether it was too revealing, to which Ben assured her that everything was fine.