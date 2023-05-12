Meadow Walker Pays Tribute To Late Father Paul Walker With Cameo In Fast X

Meadow Walker has an appearance in the last Fast X movie as a memorial to her late father.

The first Fast was released when she was one year old.

She grew up on set watching her father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, Chris and more.

Meadow wrote on Instagram, sharing the first look at her cameo, “The first Fast was released when I was one year old!”

She added, “I grew up on set watching my father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, Chris and more on the monitors. Thanks to my dad, I was born into the fast family. I can’t believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up.”

Everyone who contributed to the cameo was acknowledged by the 24-year-old.

“Thank you @louisleterrierpro for your kindness, patience and support. It feels like you've been part of the family since we started, I'm happy it's just the beginning. Special shoutout to my dad's best friend who is now my best friend @birtell, this wouldn't have been possible without you. I am so blessed to be able to honor my father's legacy and share this with him forever x love you all so much.”

The Fast and the Furious actor Paul Walker, who portrayed covert detective Brian O'Conner, his away in a vehicle accident in December 2013. Actor age was 40.

Paul Walker starred in seven Fast and the Furious sequels, the seventh of which came out after his passing.

Fast X features a sizable portion of the original cast, including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, and Ludacris. Vin Diesel said at CinemaCon in Las Vegas that the last installment of the Fast series will be divided into two parts.