Rita Ora Says She Didn't Want Any 'special Attention' Wedding On Day

Rita Ora, who wed Taika Waititi in a small ceremony last summer, has admitted that she didn't want any 'special attention' on the big day.

The singer, 32, has revealed new information regarding her secret wedding to the Oscar-winning director.

Surprisingly, the ceremony was planned in just 48 hours and only Rita's sister Elena and the singer's two daughters from his previous marriage, were present in person.

She told, 'Some women like to feel that real special attention that day. And everyone's different. And for me – I think with my job, it is all… it's very attention driven – I wanted to keep it private because my life and my career aren't.'

'It was either then or we had to wait for ages. I didn't want to do it without my stepkids there. So, we just figured it out and we did it. And it was perfect,'

She added, 'My sister was there, which was amazing for me. And he had his girls there, which was amazing for him. It was a dream. My parents were on Zoom.'

Rita recalled, 'The low-key wedding ceremony mimicked the muted proposal.' Sincerely, there was no genuine prostration. More like, 'I want to marry you,' it was. Let's just get started.

Rita, who has not shared any photographs from the eagerly awaited day, added, 'I naturally gravitated towards having a God and there being a Jesus and me following that route. That was just me. But I, again, praise my God in my own way. And so that's the way I'm giving out my energy with my family.'