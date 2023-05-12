Robert De Niro Becomes A Father Again At The Age Of 79

Robert De Niro is regarded as one of the Hollywood's best actors.

He become a father again at the age of 79.

He shared the details in a recent interview.

Hollywood legend Robert De Niro, who is regarded as one of the best actors of all time, must have been inspired by American television host Nick Canon to become a father again at the age of 79.

In a recent interview, the Raging Bull star shared the details. Everyone was startled when the Godfather II actor, who was thought to have six children, corrected the interviewer on the matter.

The Heat star told her that the current value is 'seven, actually. He told ET Canada, 'I just had a baby,' but he concealed the baby's gender or the mother's identity.

The news was confirmed by the actor's publicist.

The actor has two children with his ex-wife Diahnne Abbott, and two more with American socialite Grace Hightower, from whom he divorced in 2018. De Niro also has twin sons from a relationship he had in the late 1980s and early 1990s with model Toukie Smith.

The renowned actor is presently promoting his upcoming comedy movie About My Father, which will be released on May 26.