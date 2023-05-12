Taylor Swift And Matty Healy Spotted Together Again!

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy has set the internet on fire.

Both were seen holding hands in New York City.

Swift and Antonoff have a history of collaborating on musical projects.

Relationship speculation involving American music sensation songwriter Taylor Swift and frontman for the band 'The 1975' Matty Healy has set the internet on fire.

Recently, the 33-year-old singer of 'Anti Hero' and the 34-year-old British rocker were seen holding hands while out to dinner in New York City on a double date with Jack Antonoff and his fiancee, Margaret Qualley. Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley are engaged.

0 Swift and Antonoff have a history of collaborating on musical projects. 0 Taylor Swift and Matty Healy has set the internet on fire. 0 Both were seen holding hands in New York City.

Photos of the two people together rapidly went viral, leading followers to speculate about whether or not they are dating.

It was announced earlier this week that Swift and Healy had reconnected through Antonoff, who has frequently collaborated with both artists. Antonoff is responsible for the reconnection.

One of the sources said. 'Taylor and Matty like each other. Taylor has a crush on Matty and they are having a good time hanging out,” added, “Matty also thinks Taylor is awesome and incredibly talented, too. They dated briefly in the past.'

According to a second source, 'Taylor and Matty have been hanging out recently and Jack Antonoff reconnected them.'

Swift and Antonoff have a history of collaborating on musical projects. Most recently, the lead singer of Bleachers assisted in the production of Being Funny in a Foreign Language, the fifth studio album released by Healy's band, The 1975.



