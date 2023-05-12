Maroon 5 To Make Comeback Next Week With A New Single

language: English
Web Desk 12 May , 2023 01:59 PM

On May 23, 'The Voice' finale will feature Adam Levine and his bandmates making the live debut of their first track since 2021.

Despite their immense success, the hitmakers behind 'She Will Be Loved' believe that there is still plenty more to come from their band, according to Adam.

The singer revealed that they have something 'very, very special' in the pipeline.

Looking to the future, Adam told PEOPLE: 'We have something coming that's very, very special. I think the best thing we've done in a long time. That's all I'm going to say on that.'

Juice WRLD and Nipsey Hussle posthumously featured on Maroon 5's last album, 2021's 'Jordi'.



