Taylor Swift And Matt Healy Lock Lips During A Cozy Double Date

Taylor Swift, the American singer, was spotted getting close to Matt Healy of The 1975, holding hands and sharing a kiss. This comes shortly after her split from longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Taylor and Matt enjoyed an evening at Casa Cipriani in New York alongside Taylor's close friend and music producer Jack Antonoff, who was accompanied by his fiancée Margaret Qualley. According to a source, the couple was seated in the lounge area with security present.

The source also mentioned witnessing the couple engaging in affectionate cuddling and displays of affection. Speculation about their romance had initially arisen earlier this month after Taylor's unexpected breakup with Joe.

During the Eras tour, Matt has been making multiple guest appearances in Taylor's shows.

The source revealed that the quartet was attending a banquet at the venue.




